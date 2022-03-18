Telugu stars Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati in the lead roles, the movie 'Bheemla Nayak' was released on 25 February 2022. With a super hit talk, the movie collected good amounts at the box office, despite certain hurdles regarding the ticket pricing issues in Andhra Pradesh.

Telugu's only OTT platform Aha, now announces the Pawan Kalyan & Rana starrer's OTT premier. Aha will start streaming 'Bheemla Nayak' from March 25, as per the official statement. On the other hand, Disney+ Hotstar Telugu, also announces the release date of the movie, on the same date.

A tweet from Aha confirms the OTT premiere of Bheemla Nayak. Aha, took to their Twitter, to write, "Next friday ee time ki, power storm mee intiki vachesthundhi. dates mark cheskondi, calendar kaaliga unchukondi. #ahaLaBheemla from March25 nundi", which means to get ready to witness the Pawan Kalyan starrer, will start streaming from next Friday.

"Vastunnadu #BheemlaNayakOnHotstar. Get ready for the ultimate battle of duty and power from 25th March", the tweet by Disney+ Hotstar Telugu reads.

Bheemla Nayak story and other details:

Pawan Kalyan in and as Bheemla Nayak appears in the role of a sincere police officer, who gets into trouble after Daniel, a role played by Rana once get caught, in a tribal area, doing an illegal activity.

Despite keeping his cool, Daniel forces Bheemla Nayak to commit one of the biggest mistakes on duty, for the sake of taking advantage of the cop's blunder. The duo gets into an ego war, which later results in the involvement of both families.

Pawan Kalyan, as a dynamic cop, Rana as a hot-headed wannabe politician, Nithya Menen in a titular role, the movie also stars Murali Sharma, Samyukta Menon, Samuthirakani, and others in important roles.

Directed by Sagar Chandra, the movie has its music by Thaman, while Trivikram Srinivas penned the screenplay. Bheemla Nayak is an official remake of the Malayalam movie 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'.

Now that the OTT release of this action drama is confirmed, Pawan's fans rejoice.