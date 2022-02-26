Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati's Bheemla Nayak has got an earth-shattering opening at the Andhra and Telangana box office. The Telugu film, in fact, has broken the first-day collection record of recently-released biggie Pushpa.

As per the reports, Bheemla Nayak has done enjoyed fantastic footfalls in single screens and multiplexes as cinema halls dedicated most of their screens to the Telugu flick.

Area Wise Collection

On the first day, Bheemla Nayak has grossed Rs 16.8 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 11.80 crore on the first day. The distributors' share at Vizag stood at Rs 1.9 crore, Rs 1.85 crore in East, Rs 3.02 crore in West, Rs 0.89 lakh in Krishna, Rs 2.51 crore in Guntur and Rs 1.03 crore in Nellore.

The film raked in Rs 16 crore in Andhra with a distributors' share of Rs 11.20 crore. In Ceded, it grossed Rs 4.5 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 3.35 crore.

Bheemla Nayak grossed Rs 37.3 crore at the Andhra and Telangana box office on the first day with a distributors' share of Rs 26.35 crore.

Pushpa 1st Day Box Office Collection

Whereas Allu Arjun's Pushpa had collected Rs 34.8 crore on the first day with a distributors' share of Rs 24.75 crore.

The Telugu flick had raked in Rs 16.4 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 11.44 crore on the first day. In Andhra, it had minted Rs 13.4 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 9.41 crore.

Meanwhile, Bheemla Nayak had done exceptionally well at the US box office. From premieres and the first day, it has made a business of $1.33 million.

With the Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati-starrer getting positive reviews, the movie is predicted to do record-breaking collection in India.