Director Sachy's Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the lead roles, has received positive reviews and ratings from the audience.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum is an action comedy-drama and director Sachy has written the story, screenplay and dialogues for the film. Ranjith and PM Sasidharan have bankrolled it under their banner Gold Coin Motion Picture Company. The movie has received a U certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.57 hours.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum story: It is about Koshy Kurien, who an ex-Army veteran. He comes to Attappadi with a motive. Ayyappan Nair is a senior police officer who serves as an SI at the Attappadi police station. The clash between the police officer and Havildar forms the crux of the story of the film.

Performances: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon have delivered superb performances and the confrontation between the two are the highlight of Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Ranjith, Gowri Nandha, Anna Rajan, Sabumon Abdusamad, Anu Mohan, Anil Nedumangad and Shaju Sreedhar have done justice to their roles, say the audience.

Technical: Ayyappanum Koshiyum has decent production values. Sudeep Elamon's cinematography, Jakes Bejoy's music, Sachy's dialogues and Ranjan Abraham editing are the attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

