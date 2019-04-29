Nithya Menen, who is known for cool and composure nature, has been facing a lot of complains in the recent months. Small issues took a strange turn when a group of producers tried to show their strength by threatening to ban her from the Malayalam film industry.

For uninitated, a section of producers were spreading negative comments against Nithya Menen accusing her of displaying starry airs when they tried to meet her. The actress' refusal to meet them was seen as an insult and in order to teach her a lesson, they decided to ban her.

Reacting to the ban threat, Nithya Menen has broken her silence in a TV interview by claiming that she came to know about her mother suffering from the third stage of cancer during the shooting of her movie. It took out all her peace and migraine issues did not help her cause.

At that time, a few producers tried to meet her on the sets without prior notice, and Nithya Menen was not in the state of mind to have talks with them as she was constantly into tears. The 31-year old requested them to talk later, but her decision reportedly offended them.

The upset producers started spreading negative campaign against her claiming that she was an egoistic person. However, Nithya Menen adds that she is not going to worry about such things and her focus is only on her work.

On the professional front, Nithya Menen has her hands full. Among the lot, the biggest project easily is the biopic of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.