Pawan Kalyan's upcoming movie Vakeel Saab is prepping up for its grand release on 9th April. The makers of Vakeel Saab have kickstarted the promotional activities and the movie has gained a huge hype ever since.

As Vakeel Saab's theatrical trailer is all set to be unveiled today, 29th March at 6 pm, the makers have decided to release the trailer coinciding with the occasion of Holi, and Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's fans are all set to celebrate the event.

Twitter

Being it the official remake of Hindi's message-oriented hit movie 'Pink', Vakeel Saab is a court-room drama dealing with women empowerment and societal view regarding the same. Directed by Venu Sriram, the court-room drama features actresses Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, and Ananya Nagalla as the main characters, while Shruti Haasan plays the female lead.

After more than three years, Pawan Kalyan, who had put his acting career on hold for his participation in Andhra Pradesh politics, is making a comeback. So, it is obvious that his solid fan-base makes some noise for Vakeel Saab.

Vakeel Saab trailer launch at the theaters:

It has been reported that Pawan Kalyan's fans are to gather at the theaters to celebrate Vakeel Saab's trailer launch, indicating their favorite star's comeback into the movies after a brief break. The production house also has made huge arrangements for the same.

The makers went ahead further and also released the list of theaters in which the theatrical trailer of Vakeel Saab is to be launched. Also, there are talks that some of the team members of Vakeel Saab, along with producer Dil Raju would enjoy the trailer launch with the fans in a theatre located at RTC X Roads in Hyderabad.

It is to be noted that this is the first time any Telugu movie has got such a huge launch for the theatrical trailer. The makers have released a list of theaters for the Vakeel Saab trailer launch in Rayalaseema, Nizam area, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, and Nellore.

The fans are all set to celebrate the euphoria at the theaters today. With only a few days for Vakeel Saab's release, the launch of the theatrical trailer in this way boosts the hype around Vakeel Saab. Bankrolled under Sri Venkateswara Creations, Vakeel Saab is produced by Dil Raju. S Thaman is the music composer.

Vakeel Saab Twitter Trends: