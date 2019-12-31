Actress-turned-filmmaker Renu Desai has given a sensational reply to power star Pawan Kalyan's fan on his claim on the blood running in the body of her children Akira and Aadya. She said that they possess her bloodline.

A lot has been spoken and written about the failed marriage between Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai. Despite being trolled and tortured, the actress had been keeping quiet about the reasons for their divorces for several months. But she has not been same lady, as she has been befitting replies to his fans on social media for a year or more. Now, she is back in news for a similar reason.

Renu Desai's latest post on her Instagram page

Renu Desai shared a photo of her children Akira and Aadya on her Instagram account on Sunday. The actress captioned it with, "You can count on me...like 1 2 3...and I'll be there..." Aadya&Akira crazy fellows but mine. . . #brotherandsister #brothersisterlove #sisteristhebest #mylove #crazybutmine #littleboyisgrowingup #doesanyonereadthese #coulditbeanybetter #familyfun #whereiswinterthough."

The adorable picturing Renu Desai's son Akira Nandan lifting his sister Aadya in his arms was an instant hit with most of her followers, who liked her post and made it viral on Instagram. But a few fans of Pawan Kalyan resorted to troll her. In reply, he wrote that her children are crazy because of Pawan Kalyan's blood.

Renu Desai's reply to Pawan Kalyan's fan

Renu Desai was furious to see the reply of this fan of Pawan Kalyan. The actress, who rarely responds to her followers, decided to teach him science and technicalities to make him realise why they belong to her. She said that it is her blood that runs in them. In reply, she wrote, "They possess my bloodline. Scientifically, children born with mother's blood."

It should be recalled here that earlier this year, Renu Desai had fired on a website for its headline that read, "Photo: Pawan Kalyan's kids with his ex-wife Renu Desai." The actress shared the screenshot of the headline on her Facebook and wrote, "Ippude evaro naku Idi pampincharu. Ee article rasina vyakthi oka tallike putti untadu. Oka talli ni Ela Baadha pettakudadu eppudu "