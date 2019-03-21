Power star Pawan Kalyan, who has condemned family/dynasty politics, was trolled heavily on social media after he inducted his brother Nagababu aka Nagendra Babu into his Jana Sena Party.

Pawan Kalyan floated his political outfit called Jana Sena Party in 2014 and five years after its launch, the actor is now fielding candidates from his party in Andhra Pradesh. He has toured the state and was seen criticising Chandrababu Naidu and Jagan Mohan Reddy on various issues.

But sometimes, Pawan Kalyan's rhetoric proved him to be an actor in politics, as his words have no connection with his real life. He often said that he is against dynasty politics and he criticized Jagan Mohan Reddy and K Chandrasekhar Rao for their family politics. He also made it clear that he would not entertain nepotism.

On Wednesday, Pawan Kalyan announced that his brother Nagababu has joined Jana Sena Party. Later, it was rumoured that the Jabardasth judge would contest Lok Sabha elections from the party in Naraspuram constituency. Many responded to JSP's announcement on Twitter and mocked the power star for his decision of inducting his family members.

Some people said that Nagababu opposed Pawan Kalyan's decision to launch the Jana Sena Party. And now, how has he given a ticket to him? A few said the actor asked bio-data forms from aspiring candidates but gave a Lok Sabha ticket directly to Nagababu. A few others opined that this party will meet the same fate of Chiranjeevi's Praja Rajyam.

Scroll down to read the replies to the Twitter announcement of Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party:

PaniPuri‏ @THEPANIPURI

Once Upon a Time -#PawanKalyan About #KCR-#Pawan does not like turning politics into a family business. Son,Daughter,Niece & brother-in-law from a family are entering politics,and they are been given tickets. Now #NagaBabu Contesting as #JanaSena MP Candidate #TRS #KTR

Sunil‏ @sunilbeam

Forgot to mention.. Once upon a time you said that I'm against family politics (family members joining their own party). Now what is this Pawan Sir? Earlier you said JS will contest all 175 seats with out alliance.. That is not the case now.. You are losing your credibility, Sir.

శ్రీకాంత్ ఆడెపు‏ @srikanthviru

I seriously doubt he reconsiders his decision !! Tactical blunder list is getting bigger day by day .. #Nagababu inducted into #Janasena n alloted #MP seat !! How can he criticise #lokesh n #Jagan now !! Even if he do its a wasted argument

సామాజిక తెలంగాణ™‏ @saamaajikatg

Y late get Chiranjeevi into the Party? It will be like Praja Rajyam only... Only difference PR merged in @INCIndia now Janasena will merge in @JaiTDP

Jacob Paul Turlapati‏ @JTurlapati

Next Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan , Allu Aravind , all wives http://et.al

PN Manoj Kumar‏ @manoobey

Sir this is not fare u disappointed aspirants by allocating MP seat directly to nagababu garu. Then u shouldn't ask for biodata forms from aspirants. JAIHIND

Murali‏ @murli_reticent

It's more like giving a chance to hungry oppositions, to picturise jsp as pr2.O, which may gv the feelers of old wine in a new bottle, not being judgemental.. Jst an opinion!

Murthy‏ @Murthy_228

Sir, PRAJA RAJTAM 2.. why nagababu sir I. This. You should give rest yo him .u both are reason for Prajarajyam merger...not at all fair ..

Narasimharaju‏ @kathariraj

@PawanKalyan, respected sir, same nagababu gaaru opposed janasena and you in 2014 elections...now how come suddenly love with janaena and you? may be u forgotten..but we r not..i think jansena also lost the way and fallowing other parties..

Madshiv‏ @Btech56