Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan has thanked all the media houses and political leaders for making Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, realise his mistakes in the sand policy.

The YCP-led government recently banned the sand mining in the state and announced a new policy to sell sand online, which led to scarcity, jacked up the sand prices and also affected the construction activities. Along with other opposition leaders, Pawan Kalyan launched a state-wide protest against this policy.

The AP government yielded to their protest and took measures to address the issue of sand shortage and smuggling. The YCP set up for a Toll-Free Number 14500 and anyone can complain about irregularities of the sand mining.

Pawan Kalyan meets Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

After hearing the news, Pawan Kalyan, who was all glad about it, took to his Twitter page to thank the media for its support. He tweeted, "JSP wholeheartedly thanks all the media, Individuals and other Political stakeholders for making YCP leader 'Sri Jagan Reddy' to realise his deliberate mistakes in sand policy which killed 50 workers & making 35 lakh construction workers jobless."

Pawan Kalyan also tweeted the newspaper ad that read, "Easy Availability of Sand for all. Jagananna government is committed to eliminate Sand Mafia completely." Meanwhile, he gave call to his party members to keep a watch on alleged sand mining. He tweeted, "I urge all Janasainiks to keep a watch on illicit sand mining as the fight on sand corruption has just started."

However, along with his party men, Pawan Kalyan met Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on November 16 and handed over the representation of 35 lakh construction workers' woes to him. Later, he reportedly left for Delhi and tweeted pics of the articles about amateurish Jagan Reddy doing bad politics in the state. He wrote, "Voice of Delhi - YCP leader 'Sri Jagan Reddy's Vindictive & lopsided administration."