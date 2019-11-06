Jana Sena Party supreme Pawan Kalyan has come down heavily on the sand police of YSR Congress Party (YCP) government and asked its leaders to take inspiration from the songs of Chiranjeevi's Rudraveena.

The YCP government has banned sand mining and recently announced a new policy to sell sand online. This led to scarcity, which jacked up the sand prices and also affected construction activity in Andhra Pradesh. Pawan Kalyan led a 'long-march' in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, in support of construction workers, who have been facing unemployment for months due to a shortage of sand supply.

Talking to media, Pawan Kalyan said, "We are giving two weeks' time to the YSRCP government. Using the building workers' welfare fund of Rs 1,200 crore, they must provide a compensation of Rs 50,000 for each construction worker who has lost their livelihood, and an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the families of workers who took their lives because of sand scarcity. Otherwise, we will come to Amaravati."

Pawan Kalyan slams YCP govt

Two days later, Pawan Kalyan took to Twitter to slam the government, when it failed to respond to his protest. He tweeted, "The film 'Rudraveena' directed by Shri K. Balachander produced by my elder brother & JSP leader 'Shri Nagababu' and my eldest brother Megastar'Shri Chiranjeevi garu (Fmr. Rajyasabha member &Tourism minister of India)' starred in it, is quite an inspiring film for me."

Later, power star Pawan Kalyan added, "This film is inspired by social activist ' Shri Anna Hazare' and this film has amazing music given by 'Maestro Shri Ilayaraja' & soul stirring lyrics by Padmasri 'Sri Sirivennela Sitaramasasthry'. Two of his lyrics are very relevant to contemporary political situation in AP."

Pawan Kalyan tweeted the music videos of two songs and wrote, "An awakening song for 'YCP Leaders' for drawing their 'monthly salaries & perks' ;while construction workers' are committing suicides lack of 'daily wages' due to YCP- sand policy." "Another awakening song to people who voted for YCP Manifesto promises and it's reality in its implementation..."