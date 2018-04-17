Power star Pawan Kalyan's fans are furious at Sri Reddy after the actress flashed her middle finger and made insulting remarks against the actor Monday, April 16. Some of them took to Twitter to condemn her behavior.

Sri Reddy and 15 junior artists had held a protest against casting couch and sexual exploitation in the Telugu film industry in Hyderabad on Monday. Talking about Pawan Kalyan's advice, the actress made a derogatory comment against him and also showed her middle finger.

Talking to media, Sri Reddy said, "I am hitting myself with my slippers for calling him my brother. No women should treat you like their brother," Besides abusing him, she stormed out showing her middle finger."

The act has not gone down well with Pawan Kalyan's fans. Many of them took to Twitter to say that enough is enough. They also said that serious action should be taken against Sri Reddy. A few even threatened to file police complaints against the actress.

