Telugu's Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is all busy with a hand full of movies right now. With his courtroom drama Vakeel Saab ready for a huge release soon, Pawan seems to be working round the clock. It is reported that Pawan Kalyan is all set to croon a song too for his Telugu remake of a Malayalam movie.

It is being reported that Pawan Kalyan is all set to croon a song in an upcoming movie. It was earlier reported that Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati are roped in to act in the official Telugu remake of Malayalam hit movie Ayyapanum Koshiyum. This movie is helmed by Saagar Chandra and bankrolled under Sithara Entertainments.

As Pawan Kalyan's other movie Vakeel Saab is prepping up for its release soon, the team has kickstarted working on the promotional activities. Musician Thaman who composed the music for Vakeel Saab seems to be excited about working with Pawan Kalyan. In his recent talks with the media, the young musician revealed that there are going to be many surprises from him.

Ever since Thaman leaked this, it is being talked that Pawan Kalyan is prepping up to sing a song, which is going to become one of the highlights in this movie. Thaman's latest music sensation "Sitharala Sirapadu" from Ala Vaikuntapuram Lo has grabbed so many praises for the music director. Now that this news is out, it is reported that Pawan is apparently going to sing a similar folk bit song for the Ayyapanum Koshiyum remake.

Pawan Kalyan has already created so much buzz for his previous movies by singing a few songs which became good hits in respective timelines. Pawan Kalyan has crooned a few chartbusters for his movies Kushi, Thammudu, Johnny, Gudumba Shankar, Atharintiki Dharedi, and Agnyaathavaasi.

Pawan Kalyan wraps up 'Vakeel Saab' dubbing

Keeping this aside, Vakeel Saab is all set for its huge theatrical release soon. The lead actor Pawan who plays an advocate in Telugu's remake of Hindi's Pink has dubbed for his part yesterday. The actor came down to the studio to finish off his dubbing part for Vakeel Saab.

Vakeel Saab is directed by Venu Sriram and it is the remake of the National award-winning Hindi movie Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. Bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju, Vakeel Saab hits the theaters on 9th April.

Also, Pawan Kalyan's PKPK27- Hari Hara Veera Mallu is directed by Krish and is currently under making and has got a good hype with the release of the first look poster and the teaser.