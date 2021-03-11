It was earlier reported that Pawan Kalyan's PSPK 27 is to be titled Hari Hara Veera Mallu and the makers are eyeing to release the first look poster of the power star on Mahashivaratri. The makers had announced that the first look and a glimpse of the star from Krish's directorial are to be out at 5.19 pm.

Now that the dynamic first look poster from Hari HaraVeera Mallu is out, the fans go gaga over their star's stunning look. It is a visual extravaganza to see Pawan Kalyan in a never-before avatar in the first look poster of Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu- Pawan Kalyan's first look:

Pawan Kalyan's teaser from Hari Hara Veera Mallu portrays him as a superhero, giving us a hint of his heroic idiosyncrasy from the mythological drama. The teaser opens up showing age-old forts and the people living there.

Hero Pawan Kalyan is introduced in a way that gives an adrenaline rush to the fans who are eagerly waiting to have a look at the first look poster. Pawan Kalyan's attire in a traditional dress, carrying a spear, and dynamic eyes conveying that he is ready to give a tough fight.

Pawan Kalyan's fans celebrate the first look poster from Hari Hara Veera Mallu:

The power star fans had organized a series of celebrations at the production office of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Hundreds of fans who gathered at the production office to celebrate the comeback of Power Star Pawan Kalyan went berserk watching the glimpse of Hari Hara Veera Mallu on the LED screens arranged during the celebrations.

Star producer AM Ratnam is bankrolling this movie under the Mega Surya Productions banner. Niddhi Agerwal is to star as the female lead opposite Pawan Kalyan in this mythological drama directed by the very famous Krish Jagarlamudi. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is currently on the floors with the lead actors shooting some important scenes in the city outskirts. The makers of Hari Hara Veera Mallu are eyeing Sankranti, 2022 to release this movie in the theaters.

PSPK27- Hari Hara Veera Mallu twitter trend: