It was earlier reported that Pawan Kalyan's upcoming movie - PSPK27 is being directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. This movie is touted to be a mythological drama, with Pawan Kalyan in a never-before avatar. It is reported that the team PSPK27 has a great surprise for their fans on March 11th.

PSPK27 movie updates:

Sources believe that the movie PSPK27 is to be titled Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Also, the production team is prepping up to unveil the first look of Powerstar Pawan Kalyan from the movie, with a motion poster. It is also reported that the release date and other details would be enclosed along with this update.

The makers are eyeing to release the update on the auspicious day of Mahashivaratri ie. on the 11th of March, 2021. As the movie has that mythological touch, it is believed that the movie has a trace of Lord Siva, with the hero being a huge worshipper. And hence, the date to unveil the first look is justified.

Also, the shooting for this movie is to happen on a huge set resembling Hyderabad's most popular monument Charminar. Pawan Kalyan, who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming Telugu remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum is to join the sets of Hari Hara Veera Mallu soon. Actress Niddhi Agerwal is in talks to act opposite Pawan Kalyan in this mythological drama. AM Ratnam of Sri Surya Movies is bankrolling this movie venture.

Pawan Kalyan's upcoming movie updates:

Telugu's most popular hero Pawan Kalyan is all busy with a handful of movie ventures. The Telugu remake of Hindi's 'Pink' is titled, Vakeel Saab. Pawan Kalyan is to reprise Amitabh Bachchan from Pink in Vakeel Saab, which is slated for a release on 9th April. With the completion of Vakeel Saab, Pawan Kalyan's upcoming movies are under making. Rana has teamed up with Pawan Kalyan for their appearance in the official Telugu remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

It was earlier reported that Pawan is to team up with director Surender Reddy for a commercial movie soon. Also, Pawan Kalyan is to act in a movie under Harish Shankar's direction in the future.