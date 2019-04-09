Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan has finally broken his silence over his close friend and comedian Ali campaigning for YSR Congress Party (YCP) in Rajahmundry and revealed the reason for not believing friends and relatives.

Pawan Kalyan and Ali are known for their friendship, but they are at loggerheads in this election season. Many are wondering over their differences as nothing wrong has happened between the two. In a recent election campaign, the Jana Sena chief opened up on Ali and said that he gave an MP ticket to his brother-in-law Kamal, but the actor is campaigning for the opposition party.

Addressing a rally in Rajahmundry, Pawan Kalyan said, "I don't know what changed the mind of Ali. He joined YCP for an MLA ticket. When I gave MP ticket to his brother-in-law to contest from Narasaraopet constituency, he is campaigning for YSRCP. I gave a ticket to the person, who you introduced to me."

The power star apparently feels backstabbed by Ali. Pawan Kalyan added, "I don't understand why he is doing this drama. Maybe he doesn't want me to be successful. He is wowed to get a victory for Jagan Mohan Reddy. Is this friendship? This is why I don't believe anyone, but I believe you (voters)."

Pawan Kalyan said that nobody knew that he would reach such heights. He said, "When I started acting with Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi in 1996, did anyone guess that I would launch a party, impress millions of people and become closer to the Prime Minister? It's a journey. But some people didn't understand my character."

Pawan Kalyan also claimed that he was an ATM for Ali. The Jana Sena chief added, "They used me like a money-making machine. Am I an ATM for them? Ali used to come to me when he needed money or faced any other problem. This is why I don't believe friends and relatives."

Ali has responded to Pawan Kalyan's remarks and released a video message to hit back. In the clip, the comedian is seen saying, "This evening, Pawan Kalyan made a comment about me in Rajahmundry. It is the place, where I was born and brought up. I started a trust in the name of my father to do something for my birth pace and I have been serving the people of Hindu, Muslim and Christian communities."

Watch here Pawan Kalyan addressing a rally in Rajahmundry: