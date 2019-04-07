Megastar Chiranjeevi, who is currently shooting for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in Japan, is finally gearing up to take part in the election campaign. But he will not campaign for his brother Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party.

After merging his Praja Rajyam party with the Congress, Chiranjeevi became a Rajya Sabha member and he was also made Union Minister for Tourism. But the megastar kept himself away from political activities after the Congress lost the power in the centre. With election round the corner, everyone is expecting him to take an active part in the election campaign, but he has maintained some distance.

Many fans of the mega family are hoping that he would campaign for the Jana Sena Party, which is floated by his youngest brother Pawan Kalyan. With the power star not able to give enough time for rallies, the supporters urged him to bring in the megastar to give a major boost to the party. Some fans even forced him to cheer for the party in an event. Panicked Chiru stopped attending functions for some time.

In an event, the supporters of Jana Sena Party intervened Nagababu's Speech and urged him to bring Chiru. He gave an angry reaction saying that he had gone to Chiranjeevi's house several times to invite him but he declined to come to campaign for the party. He asked the fans to bring him on board. After this development, the megastar left for Japan for the shooting of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

The latest we hear is that Chiranjeevi is set to campaign for a Congress candidate for few hours on April 8. It is said that the megastar has agreed to campaign for Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, who is contesting as the Congress candidate from Chevella parliamentary constituency. He will attend a rally at Chevella to be addressed by Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Sonia Gandhi is also likely to be present for this occasion.

Konda Vishweshwar Reddy is a relative of Chiranjeevi's daughter-in-law Upasana Kamineni, whose mother Shobhana Kamineni is the sister of his wife Sangeetha Reddy. Recently, he met Chiranjeevi at his residence and sought his support for the Congress in Chevella parliamentary constituency. The latter has agreed to campaign for Reddy for a few hours.