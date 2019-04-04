Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and chilling his free hours with his wife Surekha in Japan, allegedly giving a damn about Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party that is struggling to make inroads in Andhra Pradesh elections.

It is known that Chiranjeevi plunged into politics and floated his own political outfit called Praja Rajyam Party (PRP) in 2008. His party contested 295 seats in the united Andhra Pradesh State Assembly in 2009. His brother Pawan Kalyan gave his 100 percent for the victory of the party and campaigned heavily.

But Praja Rajyam Party won only 18 seats and Chiranjeevi was elected as MLA from Tirupati. He went on to merge the 30-month-old party with the Congress in 2011. He was elected as a Rajya Sabha member on 3 April 2012 and Congress made him Union Minister of State for Tourism.

Back home, these developments led to serious differences between the two mega brothers. Pawan Kalyan was upset with Chiranjeevi's decision to merge the PRP with Congress and he distanced himself from the mega family. Three years later, the power star launched his own outfit Jana Sena Party. Instead of contesting elections, he campaigned for the TDP and BJP combine in 2014 elections and helped both get majority seats in the state.

For the last two years, Pawan Kalyan has been touring Andhra Pradesh, trying to understand the problems of the people of the state, creating awareness about the TDP's governance and the BJP's failure to fulfill its promise of giving Special Status Category to the state. He has been all alone through this journey and Chiranjeevi and his mega family, which boasts about 10 stars, opposed some of his decisions.

With the elections round the corner, Pawan Kalyan is finding it tough to give time to campaigning for every MLA and MP candidate of Jana Sena Party and he badly needs star campaigners. The fans of mega family urged the power star several times to bring in Chiranjeevi for campaigning but in vain. They even approached his brother Nagababu aka Nagendra Babu, who recently joined Jana Sena Party.

During a campaign in Narasapuram, some fans of mega family intervened during the speech of Nagababu, by shouting the name of Chiranjeevi and asked him to bring in the megastar for campaigning. Irked Nagababu reportedly yelled at the crowd, saying that he had gone to invite Chiru several times, but he declined to come. In anger, Naga Babu told the fans, "You go and bring him in, if you are so interested."

Many in the industry know about how much love and respect Chiranjeevi has for his brother Pawan Kalyan. They are wondering why he is not extending his support to his party. But the fact is that Chiru is scared of courting controversy, if he ever answers the questions of the media. Hence, he has not even stepping out to attend events for the last several days.

"He knows that if he does step out, then the media will definitely ask him about his brothers who are contesting in the elections," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.

The latest that we heard about Chiranjeevi is that he is currently in Japan, shooting for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. His daughter Sushmita konidela, who is working as the costume designer for the movie, tweeted some pictures of her parents chilling out their free time in the exotic locales of Japan.

Sushmita Konidela also informed that Chiru is in Japan for the shooing of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. She tweeted, "My parents taking time off when dad gets a small break from the hectic schedule of #SyeRaa. In Japan for the Sakura blossoms. #mountfuji @KonidelaPro thank you for giving him this tiny time off"

It is known that Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has been delayed for long time. Chiranjeevi is leaving no stone to wrap it as early as possible and release it in the cinema halls. But some people in the industry feel that at this juncture, supporting his brother Pawan Kalyan is a bigger responsibility for Chiru than completing his film. They ask, "Why is he giving a damn about Jana Sena Party?"