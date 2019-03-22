Comedian Ali, who recently joined YSR Congress Party, is said to have now requested actor Nagababu to lobby for an MLA ticket from his brother, power star Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party.

After a 20-year-long association, Ali recently quit the Telugu Desam Party. He alleged that the party was not announcing his candidature. Hence, he changed his mind and resigned from the party. He joined the YSR Congress Party in the presence of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his Lotus Pond residence 10 days ago.

Ali is a close friend of Pawan Kalyan, who used to force directors to create roles for the comedy actor in his movies. After he quit TDP, many expected him to join Jana Sena Party. Talking about it, he had said, "I prefer to keep our friendship separate from politics and cinema. Besides, Pawan didn't invite me to join his party, so I didn't."

Ali said that he has joined the YSR Congress party unconditionally and he would accept whatever comes his way. He might not contest the elections and would campaign for the party. But now it is rumoured that Jagan Mohan Reddy had given him some assurances and he expected Jagan to give him party ticket. However, the YCP chief followed the surveys strictly and rewarded hard working leaders.

The buzz in the media is that Ali, who is upset with YCP, is said to be ready to join the Jana Sena Party if he gets the assembly ticket. It is reported that the comedian spoke to Pawan Kalyan over the telephone on Wednesday and requested him for a party ticket. But the latter told him that it was too late for him to ask for it.

It is said that Ali would have got a party ticket, if he had approached Pawan Kalyan a week ago. Without losing hope, he has requested his elder brother Nagababu to lobby for a party ticket for him. It should be seen whether the Jana Sena Party would change his mind to close friend.