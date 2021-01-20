Ahead of the transformation of power to Joe Biden, Donald Trump who is stepping out of the White House is reportedly planning to start a new political party. According to a report published in the Wall Street Journal, Trump has already discussed the possibility of starting a new political party with his close associates.

Donald Trump's patriot party

The report states that Donald Trump is planning to name his new faction 'The Patriot Party'. It is still unclear whether Donald Trump is very serious about this new initiative, close sources to the president reveal that Trump aims to impress the extreme right-wing supporters through this new move.

If Donald Trump starts a new political party, he is expected to face strong resistance from Republicans, as the arrival of the new faction in the country could revolutionize the way in which US politics worked as of now.

Even though Donald Trump faces strong criticisms from top Republican leaders, he enjoys huge support among the party's ground workers. The recent storming of the US Capitol by Trump supporters also indicates the fact that Trump's support has not diminished among his followers.

Donald Trump wishes luck to the new administration

In the meantime, Donald Trump, on Tuesday wished good luck to the new US administration. However, he did not mention Joe Biden's name. According to reports, Trump is set to leave Washington for Florida in the early hours of Wednesday, just hours before Biden's inauguration. Trump has also refused to take part in the ceremonial peaceful transfer of power. The rising number of coronavirus positive cases in the country is also expected to dampen the ceremony.

Joe Biden's inauguration will take place under heavy security due to fear of political violence. 25,000 US National Guard troops have been deployed in Washington, and the FBI has instructed law enforcement authorities to take all necessary steps to prevent potential unrest.