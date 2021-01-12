The FBI sent a memo to law enforcement agencies across the country in all 50 state capitals to prepare for possible armed protests that could begin on Jan. 16 and continue through Jan. 20, the day of Joe Biden's swearing-in.

The memo issued by the FBI states that an armed group has threatened to travel to Washington, D.C. and stage an uprising if Congress removes Donald Trump from office. The memo is based on intelligence provided by several law enforcement agencies in the country besides the information gathered from social media, and other open sources.

Possibility of a civil war

Earlier, several reports had claimed that Donald Trump will not be ready for a peaceful transformation of power. The recent riot at the Capitol and subsequent warning from the FBI hints at the fact that the country is apparently heading toward a possible civil war.

According to the memo, an armed group is planning to travel to Washington DC if Congress removes Donald Trump from the office. News on the latest memo, first published in ABC News, has made many netizens believe that the attempted seige of the Capitol last week was just a beginning.

Even though the FBI has sent a memo to law enforcement agencies in all 50 states, it does not mean violence could hit all nooks of the nation. A spokesperson of the FBI Boston division stated that there are no hints of a planned armed protest that could happen in the state from January 17.

"At this point in time, the FBI Boston Division is not in possession of any intelligence indicating any planned, armed protests at the four state capitals in our area of responsibility (ME, MA, NH, and RI) from January 17-20, 2021," said the spokesperson.

Boogaloo movement and possibilities of violence

Another FBI memo produced by the Minneapolis field office of the FBI, cited by Yahoo News states that members of the Boogaloo movement are apparently planning for an armed rebellion during the January 17 rallies. According to the Dec. 29, 2020-dated memo, Michigan and Minnesota are the two states where armed protests are more likely to happen, as Boogaloo movement members allegedly have strong roots in these states.

The anti-government members who were arrested for allegedly plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are believed to have close links with the Boogaloo movement. Recently, members of the Boogaloo movement have also started organizing events of their own.