Kartik Aryaan's Pati Patni Aur Woh (PPAW) and Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt's Panipat have shown decent growth in their collections at the domestic box office on the second day. They are expected to cross Rs 50 crore net together in the first weekend.

Both the movies were among the most-awaited Bollywood films of 2019. Panipat is a historical war drama made on a mega-budget of Rs 100 crore. Pati Patni Aur Woh is the remake of 1978 movie with the same name. But the latter is bigger in terms of hype, promotion, screen count and advance booking. After considering these factors, trade analysts predicted that Karthik Aryaan's film would lead the race.

As predicted, Pati Patni Aur Woh took a substantial lead on Friday, while Panipat was struggling at the box office. The Karthik Aryaan starrer opened to superb response and collected almost double of the Arjun Kapoor starrer. Having impressed the viewers, the movie has gone on to show 26.20 percent growth in its business on Saturday.

Pati Patni Aur Woh has collected Rs 12.33 crore net at the Indian box office on Saturday, taking its two-day total to Rs 21.43 crore net. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#PatiPatniAurWoh hits the bull's eye. Witnesses all-round growth on Day 2. Wins over youngistaan as well as family audience, metros as well as mass markets. Eyes ₹ 36 cr [+/-] total in its *opening weekend*... Fri 9.10 cr, Sat 12.33 cr. Total: ₹ 21.43 cr. India biz."

On the other hand, the Ashutosh Gowariker-directed epic war film has shown 46.25 percent growth in its collection, but it is not up to the expected mark. Panipat has collected Rs 5.85 crore net at the Indian box office on Saturday, taking its two-day total to Rs 9.85 crore net. Sumit Kadel tweeted, "#Panipat Saturday- ₹ 5.85 cr nett approx. Total- ₹ 9.85 cr nett. First weekend could be aroud ₹ 17-18 cr nett."

As per the prediction, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Panipat would collect a total of Rs 36 crore net and Rs 16 crore, respectively, at the Indian box office in the first weekend. Their three-day total is likely to cross Rs 50 crore net mark in the domestic market.