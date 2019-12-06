Director Ashutosh Gowarikar's Hindi movie Panipat: The Great Betrayal, starring Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon, has received positive review and rating from the audience around the world.

Panipat: The Great Betrayal is an epic war film, based on the third battle of Panipat. Director Ashutosh Gowarikar has written script and dialogues for the movie, which has been produced by Sunita Gowariker and Rohit Shelatkar under the banner Ashutosh Gowariker Productions and Vision World Films. The flick has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.53 hours.

Panipat movie story: Set in 1761, the film is about the Maratha Empire, which had reached its zenith with their grip on Hindustan reigning supreme. There was no one to challenge them until an invader set his eyes on the throne of Hindustan. Sadashiv Rao Bhau (Arjun Kapoor), the Commander-in-Chief of the Maratha army led a northern expedition to repel the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali (Sanjay Dutt), the king of Afghanistan.

Analysis: Panipat is a war drama that Ashutosh Gowarikar has impeccably written and executed on screen. He has tried to be as authentic as possible and made it engaging and entertaining, said the audience.

Performance: Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt have delivered terrific performances, which are the highlights of Panipat. Kriti Sanon has done justice to her role and her chemistry with Arjun is good. Mohnish Bahl, Padmini Kolhapure, Zeenat Aman, Sahil Salathia and Kunal Kapoor have also done good jobs and are among the assets of the film, said the audience.

Technical: Panipat has brilliant production values, which are at par with Hollywood standards. The superb background score, beautiful costumes, picturization, war scenes, editing and dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, added the viewers.

Panipat movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response to the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see the audience's verdict:

AAVISHKAR @aavishhkar

#MovieReview: #Panipat PANIPAT is a Spectacular, nicely written & very well-directed film. Ashutosh Gowarikar is back in form and he tries to stay as authentic as possible. It's a genuine War drama. Every Indian especially Maharashtrians must watch. Rating: ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ 1/2

Anurag Pandit @Anuraghindu86

#OneWordReview for #Panipat is *POWERFUL* @arjunk26 is give fantastic performance best of his career, @duttsanjay outstanding, @kritisanon looks beautiful Dir of @AshGowariker Is top class, Story, dialogues, music are fantastic.VFX are impressive ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ Winner all the way

SOHAIL KHAN @ItsSohailKhan

#PanipatReview And @arjunk26 proved me wrong today. Good performance by him in #Panipat !! A good attempt by @AshGowariker. @duttsanjay is the soul of this movie! Overall #Panipat is a good one time watch. 3.25 */5* ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ✨

Surendra Saneshwar @SurendraSanesh2

Watched #Panipat First Day first day, The Greatest Historical Film , Best Direction & Hero @AshGowariker First Half Good Second Half Zabardust Full Justified Sadashiv Rao Bhau Character & @arjunk26 Fabulous Acting @kritisanon , @duttsanjay

Avinash Gowariker @avigowariker

#Panipat! A fantastic story so MAGNIFICENTLY shown by @AshGowariker! @arjunk26 holds it together with his best yet! @kritisanon bowls you over completely with her charm! @duttsanjay's sheer presence leaves you blown away! GREAT production scale #SunitaGowariker! MUST SEE

$@M @SAMTHEBESTEST

#PanipatReview : One Word- Average. Why- Momentum is the biggest strength of any War film and #Panipat lacks it. Last 40 mins take you on a ride of Biggest On Screen Spectacle of the year but the Negative Climax is damn too predictable. Ashutosh could have made it better. 5/10*

Shiva Satyam @AsliShiva

#Panipat is 3 hour Boring Film which is going to be a FLOP at the box office, Yes it has scale but it has very disappointing screenplay & Poor Editing. However, Ashutosh direction is good but other than sanju no actors shines here. "Skip Panipat" 1.5*/5. BO Prediction 50cr.

Sumit kadel @SumitkadeI

#Panipat is a MAMMOTH wastage of Money & Resources. Its an amalgamation of many period war drama blockbusters but falls completely flat in execution & performances by the lead actors. Duration of 3 hrs could make audience feel they're in a battlefield. Rating- ⭐️ ⭐️ #PanipatReview