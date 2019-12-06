Director Mudassar Aziz's Hindi movie Pati Patni Aur Woh (PPAW), starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, has received positive reviews and ratings from the audience across the globe.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a romantic comedy film, which is an official remake of the 1978 film with the same name. Mudassar Aziz has written the screenplay and dialogues for this modern adaptation, which has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, Juno Chopra and Krishan Kumar under the banners T-Series and BR Studios. It has received a U/A certificate and its runtime is 2.08 hours.

Pati Patni Aur Woh story: Chintu Tyagi (Kartik Aaryan), a civil engineer working in the PWD office, ties the knot with Vedika Tripathi (Bhumi Pednekar) according to his parents' wishes. But later, he falls in love with his co-worker Tapasya Singh (Ananya Panday) and has an extramarital affair with her. What happens Tapasya learns that he is already married, forms a hilarious story.

Pati Patni Aur Woh movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response to the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see the audience's verdict:

AAVISHKAR @aavishhkar

#MovieReview: #PatiPatniAurWoh It offers exactly what the trailer had promised i.e ENTERTAINMENT! Performances, Dialogues and Kartik-Aparshakti's crazy banters are the highlights. Despite some contrivances the above factors manage to keep you engaged till climax. Rating: ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️

$@M @SAMTHEBESTEST

#PatiPatniAurWoh is a Pure Fun Film. Interesting script and Humourous Dialogues bring lot of laughters. It is one of those rare film where all 3 characters are superbly written and have equal weightage. Mudassar Aziz deserves all the critical and commercial success. Rating- 6/10*

Ravi Patel @RaviPatel512

#PatiPatniAurWoh is a fantastic movie Who laugh as well as give messages to society @TheAaryanKartik suppeb work @ananyapandayy @bhumipednekar

Ranjeet jaat RLP @ranjeetjaat01

@ananyapandayy #PatiPatniAurWoh is full on entertaining movie. @TheAaryanKartik your acting and innocence makes you best actor.. your performance is amazing. @bhumipednekar you rocked as always. @ananyapandayy your performance is also tremendous.. Stars: ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

Hud Hud Dabangg @HudHuddDabangg

#PatiPatniAurWoh is an entertaining film. @TheAaryanKartik shines again. @bhumipednekar @ananyapandayy @Aparshakti in great form. It's a SUPERHIT!!

Dharmesh Vaghani @DharmeshVaghan4

#PatiPatniAurWoh watching 1st day 1st show....... this is really a bundle of entertainment which will keep you laughing the entire time. @ananyapandayy is gorgeous @bhumipednekar is fantastic as always........

Box Office Stats @boxoffice_stats

Its Interval & #PatiPatniAurWoh is a Hilarious Affair so Far.....Every Situations has been created so well with Lots of Laughter Moments. @TheAaryanKartik as a Chintu Tyagi Rocks Once Again and His Banter with @Aparshakti Delivers maximum Laugh. @bhumipednekar & @ananyapandayy #PatiPatniAurWoh is a Perfect Entertainer with Lots of Hilarious Situations/Moments & funny dialogues. The Banter Between @TheAaryanKartik & @Aparshakti is Highlight. Kartik is Excellent as Chintu Tyagi @ananyapandayy delivers good act @bhumipednekar is Delightful. 3.5 Stars!!