Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest release "Pathaan" is emerging as an unstoppable force at the global box office. The film, directed by Siddharth Raaj Anand, has earned Rs 429 crore gross worldwide in four days.

The film collected another Rs 100 crore day on its fourth day, as it registered Rs 53.25 crore net in India (in Hindi and all dubbed versions).

The overseas gross recorded up till the fourth day adds up to Rs 164 crore, according to trade analysts.

"Pathaan" crossed the Rs 200-crore net mark in India in just four days, with a Rs 265-crore gross collection up on the board. Four days is the shortest time for a Hindi film to enter the Rs 200 crore club.

"Pathaan" has also become the only Hindi film to register three Rs 50-crore days. Now, as a result, all films in YRF's Spy Universe -- "Ek Tha Tiger", "Tiger Zinda Hai", "War", and "Pathaan" -- are blockbusters.

Salman Khan had a special appearance in the film. Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday hosted a Twitter session, #AskSRK, where he answered questions related to "Pathaan" and even tagged actor Salman Khan as "Greatest Of All Time" (GOAT).

The 57-year-old actor treated his fans to a question and answer session on social media, where he was asked about the box-office success of 'Pathaan', which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

