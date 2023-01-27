Shah Rukh Khan's big-screen comeback Pathaan has taken over the entire country, quite literally! We have already reported on Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar, Raveena Tandon and others going gaga about the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer. The film has registered a record opening of Rs 69.6 crore (NBOC) across India.

According to its producers Yash Raj Films, the film's opening day collections worldwide stand at Rs 106 crore, the highest for any Hindi cinema. On Day 2, the film grossed Rs 86.6 crore at the domestic box office. According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film's two-day total stands at Rs 235 crore worldwide.

Now Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna have watched the film alongside their Animal team. Rashmika took to her social media and shared a picture of the movie team from Pathaan's viewing party. She also praised Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and filmmaker Siddharth Anand.

Sharing the picture, Rashmika hailed the team of Pathaan for an extraordinary experience on her social media. She wrote, "Team Animal watched and fully enjoyed Pathaan. @iamsrk sir, @deepikapadukone ma'am, @thejohnabraham sir ... an absolute treat... thank you so much for this. Congratulations Siddharth Anand sir @yrf".

Rashmika is looking at a blockbuster 2023 with an interesting lineup of films. Riding high on the success of her Tamil film Varisu opposite Vijay and Mission Majnu opposite Siddharth Malhotra, the actress is eagerly awaiting her next line up including Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Pushpa: The Rule.