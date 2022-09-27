All those glitters are indeed gold for Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna. The golden girl of Indian cinema has set the temperatures soaringly high with her new Instagram pictures.

Clad in all gold deep neck choli and shimmer lehenga, the actress captioned, "Today I am the golden girl ????How cool. Do you approve of this look? ????❤️ #Goodbye."

A day ago, she teased fans with an all denim look with the caption, "Today I felt like a blue ???????? #Goodbye."

The actress is currently busy with promotional activities for the upcoming film Goodbye, directed by Vikas Bahl. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Sunil Grover and Elli in key roles. Jointly bankrolled by Balaji Motion Pictures and Good Co, the family drama will hit the screens on October 7.

Rashmika has a slew of interesting projects lineup ahead. She will also be seen in Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra, Animal With Ranbir Kapoor, Varisu with Thalapathy Vijay and Pushpa 2 opposite Allu Arjun. There is a buzz that she will be paired opposite Vikram in his Pa Ranjith directorial and opposite Karthi in his forthcoming film Japan. An official confirmation is awaited.