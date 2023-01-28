Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has clinched history at the box office. After four years of the long wait, SRKians waited for King Khan's film and ever since his film was released in theatres, fans are going gaga over it. Fans and celebrities who have seen the film have given thumbs up to the action-packed drama. Though the cast of the film refrained from promoting the film through various media channels. Shah Rukh Khan has ensured that he keeps his fans entertained with his witty one-liners and wise words.

Shah Rukh Khan hosted an impromptu #ASKSRK session on a sunny Saturday afternoon. The actor spoke about his camaraderie with Salman Khan and gave a befitting reply to the trolls.

SRK's AMA session with fans

Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "I am loving it that you are loving it. #AskSRK for a few minutes to share more of love if that's possible....and keep the questions ZINDA!!! #Pathaan."

If there is one truth it is : ki hum sab ek hi maa aur pita ki santaan hain. Bharat ke. Hindustan ke…India ke. Jai Hind. #Pathaan https://t.co/Cb7L5qrUOa — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

I am loving it that you are loving it. #AskSRK for a few minutes to share more of love if that’s possible….and keep the questions ZINDA!!! #Pathaan — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

Maine socha Sher interview nahi karte toh iss baar main bhi nahi karunga!!! Bas Jungle mein aakar dekh lo. #Pathaan https://t.co/ORPf0LkKh9 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

That’s very sweet of u but unfortunately u are outnumbered Zero to Millions. https://t.co/aPLaXv4Abc — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

Congratulations and health and happiness to the baby and mom. https://t.co/41oBgnCGXz — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

Kya karoon ab aadat si padh gayi hai…ha ha. Honestly it’s only in the beholders eye…#Pathaan https://t.co/wTC3iVTh3i — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

Yehi har tarah se best hai…nahi?? #Pathaan https://t.co/2G5wOi81ne — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

Because u know the answer already…I love you!! That’s all we need. #Pathaan https://t.co/1h2SbuM3vD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

Ashutosh ji and Dimpleji are very magnanimous actors and lovely and very gentle to work with. And they were Too funny in the hologram scene ha ha #Pathaan https://t.co/lBItEXvaRV — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

Thank u so much my Universe boys and girls #Pathaan https://t.co/P1tB5szO8x — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

Ab ‘abs’ toh Pathaani mein…Jawani mein…aur Dankuni mein hamesha rahenge. https://t.co/MhL7pfxPrJ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

Only Aditya Chopra and Siddharth Anand. Rest of us just followed their instructions…#Pathaan https://t.co/GgZn6TK9ny — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

Oh wow. Please be safe and enjoy yourselves. Thanks #Pathaan https://t.co/CFd4e8qqWI — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

Thank u so much for all the love but enjoy safely. #Pathaan https://t.co/VzP5PJgtpO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

Bhai numbers phone ke hote hain…hum toh khushi ginte hain…#Pathaan https://t.co/PVchvoXFYm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

Bhai jitna kar saka kar diya na…ab jaan loge bacche ki kya!!! #Pathaan https://t.co/X2hqXeZlF1 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

On Salman Khan

Salman bhai is…woh kya kehte hain aaj kal…young log…haan….GOAT. ( greatest of all time ) #Pathaan https://t.co/91HJy8UZxU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

Tiger ka toh main bhi fan hoon bhai….bas unke saath mujhe bhi dil mein rakho bas. #Pathaan https://t.co/KIbqWjwfmZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

On John Abraham

Jim is too solid man….bahut maara usne….uff! Thank God I survived…#Pathaan https://t.co/Sk9NimWR7d — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

Another fan made a collage of a sequence from Karan Arjun along with one from Pathaan.

I don’t know how but he said papa it’s all Karma. So I believe it. https://t.co/kIG6InIpGa — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

On rave review for Pathaan

Naach gaao hanso kya pata kal ho na ho….lekin sab karo thoda pyaar se. Look after each other when u are celebrating Pathaan please https://t.co/1H6pQYLJ49 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

On Jawaan teaser

Party bhi hogi Pataakhe khareedne bazaar ja raha hoon!!! https://t.co/MzZEdniiIq — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

Will take a break now…need to go and be with kids. Love u all and thank u for coming to the movies!!! It’s more fun to watch films with strangers who become friends in the hall….no??? — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt congratulate Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is reining high with box office success, his film has ended the dry spell of Bollywood. Not just millions of fans across the world even Bollywood celebs are also in awe of King Khan.

Reportedly, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt paid a visit to SRK.

In fact, newly minted mother Alia Bhatt took out time to meet with SRK at Mannat. The duo has worked together in Dear Zindagi. Kapil Sharma also arrived at the Pathaan actor's bungalow to congratulate him.

'You aren't meant to plan your return' : Shah Rukh Khan's advice for youth as Pathaan shines at the box office

Celebrating the success of Pathaan, the 57 years old actor penned an inspiring note to the youngsters.

The actor wrote, "Gattaca movie "I never saved anything for the swim back" I think life is a bit like that....You aren't meant to plan your return...U r meant to move forward. Don't come back...try to finish what u started. Just a 57yr olds' advice things."

Gattaca movie “I never saved anything for the swim back” I think life is a bit like that….You aren’t meant to plan your return…U r meant to move forward. Don’t come back…try to finish what u started. Just a 57yr olds’ advice things. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 27, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan starrer worldwide collection crosses Rs 300 cr mark

Apart from Shah Rukh Kha, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana, the film is a part of YRF's spy universe. In Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan plays a RAW agent who has been on a sabbatical for a while but returns to duty after John Abraham's Jim poses a threat to the nation, Deepika Padukone joins hands with Shah Rukh. However, the trio have their own motive. Filled with high-octane drama and action, the film promises wholesome entertainment.

For the unversed, Salman Khan has an extended cameo in the film and the fans have been smitten by their on-screen camaraderie.