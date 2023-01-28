Pathaan Smashes Box Office, Collects Rs 235 Cr In Two Days Close
Pathaan Smashes Box Office, Collects Rs 235 Cr In Two Days

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has clinched history at the box office. After four years of the long wait, SRKians waited for King Khan's film and ever since his film was released in theatres, fans are going gaga over it. Fans and celebrities who have seen the film have given thumbs up to the action-packed drama. Though the cast of the film refrained from promoting the film through various media channels. Shah Rukh Khan has ensured that he keeps his fans entertained with his witty one-liners and wise words.

SRK and salman Khan

Shah Rukh Khan hosted an impromptu #ASKSRK session on a sunny Saturday afternoon. The actor spoke about his camaraderie with Salman Khan and gave a befitting reply to the trolls.

SRK's AMA session with fans 

Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "I am loving it that you are loving it. #AskSRK for a few minutes to share more of love if that's possible....and keep the questions ZINDA!!! #Pathaan."

On Salman Khan 

On John Abraham

Another fan made a collage of a sequence from Karan Arjun along with one from Pathaan.

On rave review for Pathaan

On Jawaan teaser

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt congratulate Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is reining high with box office success, his film has ended the dry spell of Bollywood. Not just millions of fans across the world even Bollywood celebs are also in awe of King Khan.

srk n salman Khan

Reportedly, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt paid a visit to SRK.

Alia Bhatt

In fact, newly minted mother Alia Bhatt took out time to meet with SRK at Mannat. The duo has worked together in Dear Zindagi. Kapil Sharma also arrived at the Pathaan actor's bungalow to congratulate him.

SRK

'You aren't meant to plan your return' : Shah Rukh Khan's advice for youth as Pathaan shines at the box office

Celebrating the success of Pathaan, the 57 years old actor penned an inspiring note to the youngsters.

The actor wrote, "Gattaca movie "I never saved anything for the swim back" I think life is a bit like that....You aren't meant to plan your return...U r meant to move forward. Don't come back...try to finish what u started. Just a 57yr olds' advice things."

Shah Rukh Khan starrer worldwide collection crosses Rs 300 cr mark

Apart from Shah Rukh Kha, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana, the film is a part of YRF's spy universe. In Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan plays a RAW agent who has been on a sabbatical for a while but returns to duty after John Abraham's Jim poses a threat to the nation, Deepika Padukone joins hands with Shah Rukh. However, the trio have their own motive. Filled with high-octane drama and action, the film promises wholesome entertainment. 

pathaan

For the unversed, Salman Khan has an extended cameo in the film and the fans have been smitten by their on-screen camaraderie. 

