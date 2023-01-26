Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan is reining high with the success of Pathaan. Needless to say, SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer film has created magic worldwide. The film was released on January 25, 2023.

From fans to friends from the industry colleagues are praising the power-packed performances of the stellar cast. On the very first day, Pathaan minted Rs 53 crore.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut heaps praise for Pathaan at the wrap-up party of her upcoming film Emergency.

Kangana said, "Pathaan acha kar rahi hai. Aisi films chalni chahiye aur I feel ki jo hamare Hindi cinema wale piche reh gaye hain, har insaan apne level pe koshish kar raha hai (Pathaan is doing very well. I feel films like this should definitely work. Hindi cinema has been lagging behind other film industries, and we are all trying to finally bring back the business in our own little way)."

Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik were also there while speaking to the media.

Anupam Kher says, "It (Pathaan) is a huge film, made on a huge budget."

#Pathaan is doing very well... films like this should definitely work... Hindi cinema is finally trying to bring back the business: Kangana Ranaut





Kangana Ranaut back on Twitter

Kangana Ranaut who was back on Twitter two days ago had called out Bollywood for being obsessed with box office collections. She shared on Twitter, "So this digit drama has started only a decade ago, just how no individual should flash how much money they have/they made, no tackiness when it comes to films as well please. You made money good for you, now work on your next project."

And it's a wrap !!!

Emergency filming completed successfully… see you in cinemas on 20th October 2023 …

20-10-2023 ?

Actor Kangana Ranaut was back on Twitter after nearly two years after her Twitter account was banned her account in May 2021.

"Hello everyone, it's nice to be back here," she tweeted. However, her account does not have a blue tick yet.

Wrapped like a gift, going for the wrap party ha ha …

Super excited to celebrate the completion of filming with my entire team #Emergency

Soon after the post was shared, netizens as well as celebrities took to the comment section to welcome her.

Kangana further tweeted a behind-the-scene video of Emergency produced by Manikarnika films. She wrote, "And it's a wrap !!! Emergency filming completed successfully... see you in cinemas on 20th October 2023"

For the unversed, Twitter banned Ranaut's account after she posted controversial content linked to post-election result violence in Bengal.

Her account had violated the Twitter policy on "hateful conduct and abusive behaviour" several times. Kangana has often posted outrageous and no-filter content on Twitter, many of which worked as provocative calls to action.

About Pathaan

Meanwhile, actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik, who is also a part of Emergency, tweeted about Pathaan, "25th Jan 2023 is Celebration Day for beloved Mumbai film industry... good days are here again... blockbuster Pathan will cross 50cr today and teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan shows another blockbuster on its way. Cheers @iamsrk @BeingSalmanKhan. It's party time for Bollywood."

Salman Khan also has a cameo appearance in the film Pathaan.