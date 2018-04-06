Keto, Atkins, detox and pretty much everything that forbids one from even thinking about carbs might be the go-to raging trend when it comes to weight loss diets these days, but looks like it's finally time for ardent pasta lovers to rejoice!

A recent study conducted by the University of Toronto, Canada found that eating pasta as part of a low-GI diet can have major positive effects on one's weight and body measurements – as in, it could actually help you shed those pounds!

A low-GI diet is one which focuses on eating foods with low glycemic index – or the measurement of how quickly the food item's carbohydrate content gets broken down into sugars – and is considered conducive of weight loss.

Since pasta is considered to be one of the most carb-heavy foods, its main ingredient mostly being wheat, researched looked at whether eating it would cause weight gain in the context of a low-GI diet.

Results showed that among the 32 trials of participants eating low-GI diet including pasta, not only did they avoid weight gain, but some of them even lost weight too (at an average of just two pounds though).

The data received from the research was used to address the effect carb-heavy food has on weight-loss attempts. Study co-author, John Sievenpiper, M.D., Ph.D. said: "We didn't see evidence of harm or weight gain, but it's interesting that we did see some weight loss."

Despite participants losing weight even when conditions where weight maintenance was the goal, he advises that the findings don't mean you should start hogging down massive bowls of pasta to lose weight.

"I wouldn't want someone to take away that pasta doesn't cause weight gain," under any circumstance, says Sievenpiper. "If you consume too much pasta, it will be like if you consume too much of anything." This means moderation is still the key to having your pasta and eating it too, to lose weight.

The results of the research could also be attributed to an overall low-GI diet, but that doesn't mean that pasta is your arch nemesis if you're trying to lose weight.

"I think people can lose weight on an 'all foods fit' type of diet," says Natalie Rizzo, M.S., R.D., owner of Nutrition à la Natalie. "As long as someone eats a well-balanced diet with plenty of fruits, veggies, whole grains, and lean proteins, they can definitely lose weight."

As per Rizzo, bean-based or whole-grain kind of pastas are ideal for the purpose, as they offer extra fiber and protein over the traditional varieties. Pasta served the primavera-style with lots of veggies or with marinara sauce is better than cream-based sauce.

A source of protein and healthy fats must also be added to add nutritional value, she adds. So basically, people struggling with or attempting weight loss, don't have to swear off pasta completely. Make some green and the correct proteins your ally and you're good to go!