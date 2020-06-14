An unusual situation surfaced on Air India flight, a passenger travelling from Lagos to Mumbai died under certain unpredictable circumstances. The flight landed at the Mumbai Airport at 3:40 am. According to a statement issued by Air India, Sunday, June 14, "A passenger aboard AI1906 of 13th June 2020, from Lagos to Mumbai passed away due to natural causes today.

Passenger suffering from Malaria

According to a report by India Today TV, the passenger was shivering inside the flight. When inquired, the passenger had informed the Air India crew that he had Malaria. Sources have said that the crew of the flight had also provided him Oxygen as he was finding it difficult to breathe.

The passenger, however, collapsed and died on board the Air India flight. The sources have also told India Today TV that the passenger was also bleeding from his mouth.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, this incident raised suspicions regarding the checks being conducted on the airports.

(To be updated further)