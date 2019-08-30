Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actors Parth Samthaan and Hina Khan may not find time to meet and greet each other post the latter's exit from the show, but the two are very much in touch on social media. The two are good friends with each other. And when it comes to taking a dig at your friends, there seems to be no one better than Parth who couldn't resist himself from pulling Hina's leg when he came across her recent gym wear pictures.

We all know that Hina is a fitness freak and often posts photographs during her work out sessions. This time around, Hina shared a series of photographs posing in gym wear in a ready stance outside a building.

Within no time, Parth decided to turn Hina's pose into a hilarious turn of events and commented, "Kabaddi Kabaddi Kabaddi" which cracked everyone up. To this, Hina rolled her eyes and gave Parth a slow clap for his wit and humour.

This hilarious conversation will surely remind you of that one annoying friend who you would feel like smacking even when the earth is about to be blown up into pieces. For the uninitiated, Parth is playing Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 while Hina was seen essaying the role of Komolika before she quit the show.

Take a look.