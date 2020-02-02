Parth Samthaan, who is ruling the hearts of millions with his role of Anurag in hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, seems to be curious to know about Niti Taylor's wedding.

Niti and Parth had worked together in youth-centric show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. His character Manik's chemistry with Niti aka Nandini was loved by millions across the globe.

Of late, the actress, who is set to tie the knot with boyfriend Parikshit Bawa, has been sharing some of the pictures on Instagram from a wedding she attended and while fans can't stop gushing over her beauty, it was Parth's curious comment that drew a lot of attention.

In one of Niti's pictures, the hunk commented, "Getting married now ", to which the actress immediately responded, @the_parthsamthaan No no won't get married without inviting you aap aaoge na??.

Although Parth didn't reply to Niti's invitation, the short but cute conversation between viewers' favourite Manik and Nandini must have surely brought a smile on their fans.

Parth and Niti's alleged arguments

Although Parth and Niti shared amazing chemistry on-screen, off-screen there were several reports that the lead actors couldn't stand each other and had arguments on a regular basis.

In fact, Parth was reportedly set to quit the show due to the constant quarrels but decided to stay at the makers' insistence.

It should be mentioned that Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan earned Parth a lot of fame and ofcourse a crazy fanbase.

Such was the craze for the show that when Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan concluded with Manik's death, fans protested vehemently on social media demanding the return of the character.

Niti's wedding

Niti shocked her fans when she introduced her long term boyfriend Parikshit Bawa followed by engagement announcement in August last year.

The engagement ceremony was a lavish affair. Several pictures from the ceremony made its way to social media and in one of the pictures, the groom-to-be was seen bending on his knees and proposing his ladylove on stage. The couple is set to get married on February 20, 2020.