Niti Taylor, who was last seen in much-loved show Ishqbaaaz opposite Nakuul Mehta, shocked her fans when she introduced her long term boyfriend Parikshit Bawa followed by engagement announcement earlier this week.

After a grand mehendi ceremony on August 12, the Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actress and Parikshit finally exchanged rings in the presence of their families and close friends on August 13. Several pictures from the engagement ceremony made its way to social media. Niti too shared several pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram stories. Fans saw the groom-to-be bend on his knees and propose his ladylove on stage. Later they had a cake-cutting ceremony after which the couple danced together.

Niti and Parikshit were twinning in white as they exchanged rings. The actress looked gorgeous in a white lehenga with hair kept loose in curls. Her fiance looked dapper in a simple white sherwani.

Niti had introduced Parikshit on Instagram with an image and a note that read, "We decided on FOREVER. On the eve of beginning my life's most beautiful moment, I feel all the love and happiness there possibly can be. It only feels complete after letting you all know. I've had your love and support since the past decade and with great happiness I'd like to inform everyone that I'm getting ENGAGED! We would like to share this moment with you all and seek your blessings and good wishes for this new innings in our lives.. .#PARTITAYLES."

Niti rose to popularity with youth-centric show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan opposite Parth Samthaan. She has also featured in Laal Ishq, Ghulaam, Bade Acche Lagte Hain besides Ishqbaaaz.

While most of the pictures and videos from the engagement ceremony have already made it to the Internet, take a look at some of the unseen images and videos.