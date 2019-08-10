Speculations about Varun Dhawan and girlfriend Natasha Dalal getting married in December this year have been doing the rounds of the industry for quite a while now. Time and again, Varun has denied the reports over and over again but in vain. And now the latest reports suggest that Varun and Natasha have already got engaged in a private ceremony last year.

"Varun and Natasha exchanged rings and got engaged in a hush-hush ceremony in 2018. It was an extremely private ceremony with only members of the family present on the occasion. Varun is crazy about Natasha and given the fact that he's one of the biggest stars in the business the wedding will be a high profile event," a source was quoted as saying by The Times Of India.

It was reported that Varun and Natasha had postponed their wedding because of Varun's busy shoot schedule and work commitments. However, Varun had categorically denied marrying his ladylove anytime soon saying that he need to find the right time for the D-Day.

There were also reports that the Dhawans were planning for a beach wedding in Goa with only close friends, relatives in attendance. And the wedding would be followed by a lavish reception in Mumbai, which will see the presence of Bollywood biggies.

However, there has been no official confirmation from the Dhawan family yet.