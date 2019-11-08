Stories of link-up and break-up involving Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actors Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes and Ariah Agarwal have been floating in the industry for quite a while now. From Erica being suspicious of Parth's loyalty and eventually parting ways with him to Parth finding solace in Ariah's arms, the speculations seems to be never ending. And if the latest reports are to be believed, Parth is apparently cheating on Ariah with his ex-girlfriend Erica.

It was being reported that after breaking up with Erica, Parth and Ariah started getting close to each other on and off the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. While the gossipmongers were busy speculating things about them, Ariah had squashed the link-up rumors that was spreading like wildfire in the industry. But it failed to silence the gossipmongers.

According to Spotboye, Parth and Ariah are still a couple but troubles have cropped up in their paradise thanks to Parth's growing proximity with his ex-girlfriend Erica. It is being said that Ariah has started doubting Parth's loyalty after the latter posted a picture with Erica from Ekta Kapoor's Diwali Bash.

"Ariah has not confronted Parth yet about her doubts and has not expressed what's going on inside her but she is troubled. She fears that Parth and Erica may get back. Ariah was not very pleased with their pictures together with Pooja Banerjee at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash and now these pictures on social media which Parth posted during his Diwali celebrations have left her a bit baffled," a source close to Ariah was quoted as saying by the entertainment website.

It is also being said that Parth and Erica, who reportedly didn't speak with each other at Ekta's bash, were pretty much engrossed in conversation at Parth's house bash thereafter. The two were even seen shaking a leg together at Pooja Banerjee's birthday bash.

"Clearly, with all of this happening around her, seeds of suspicion have been sown in Ariah's mind and she is not feeling very comfortable at the moment. It's human nature, can't blame her," the source added.

If the report turns out to be true, it would be interesting to see if the trio would ever open up about their relationship turmoils.