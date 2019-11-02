Viewers of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 recently witnessed the entry of Aamna Sharif as the new Komolika. The iconic role was earlier played by Hina Khan.

While Hina was loved by fans, Aamna has added her own touch to the vamp character and has managed to impress viewers. The actress is super happy to be part of the popular series and has thus, decided to treat herself with a special gift and it's an expensive one.

Apparently, the actress is in love with Gharchola saree and has been planning to own one for some time now. And if reports are to be believed then, Aamna is planning to spend one lakh rupees to own a special handmade saree from Gujarat.

Confirming her love for Gharchola saree, Aamna told ABPLive, that she has been looking for an authentic Gharchola saree and will be buying it soon. She even mentioned that it would be her most prized possession.

"I heard one of my close friends talk about this saree during Navaratri and then I looked it up. The moment I saw the Gharchola saree, I knew I wanted to get one for myself! I wanted an authentic one that was made in Gujarat, so I have been searching for it and I think I have centred down on the one that I plan to buy real soon. It's going to be one of my most prized possessions," she said.

Aamna Sharif as Komolika

Meanwhile, Aamna has been nailing her with her performance as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. In the show, Komolika has vowed to make lives hell for Anurag and Prerna. Talking about her role, the actress had told PinkVilla: "As an actor, you want to play all shades. It's really exciting when you come across something that can surprise your audiences. I had briefly played a grey character in Ek Villain and when Komolika was offered I felt it was a good opportunity to flesh out that aspect of an actor too."

"And on a lighter note, my first thought was as Kashish I've cried enough, it's high time I make others cry. I would really hope that I do an entertaining portrayal and that the audiences accept it in a similar emotion," she added.