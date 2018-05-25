John Abraham starrer Parmanu - The Story of Pokhran will release in India on Friday, May 25, but a few of the viewers have already given their verdict. Moviegoers, who have watched the movie in special screening or in the UAE, in their reviews have praised this Abraham-Diana Penty starrer.

Abhishek Sharma's directorial action drama was earlier slated to release in December 2017. The release date was pushed due to the controversy between production houses JA Entertainment and KriArj Entertainment. Parmanu will now finally hit the screens in India on May 25.

The Abraham-starrer is yet another movie about patriotism after Alia Bhatt-Vicky Kaushal starrer Raazi. The film is about a forgotten chapter from the history and is based on the Pokhran II nuclear blasts conducted by the Indian army in 1998.

Abraham plays the role of an Indian army officer named Ashwat Rana, who is in charge to carry out the operation. He will have to select a team for the operation and make sure the information about the whole operation is not leaked out. While Abraham plays the role of Rana, Diana will play the role of Ambalika, an Indian army member.

"I asked Abhishek if he required some kind of gentleness to the character or if he wanted someone really strong. I was not sure what direction was to be given to this character. When I asked him he only said to watch Zero Dark Thirty. I had seen the film many times before but not from that perspective. There is nothing macho about Jessica Chastain's character, but again, there is nothing feminine too," Diana, while talking about preparing for her role, told Firstpost.

Read the audience reviews below:

The viewers, who watched the film, have said that the film is a must watch and it will keep you on the edge of your seat. Several moviegoers have said the movie is outstanding.

Rafiq Shaikh @Rafiq68: #Parmanu @TheJohnAbraham & Abhishek Sharma, Superb movie, OUTSTANDING. This is one story that had to be told...

Dhiraj Sikarwar @dhirajTHEsingh: Review of #Parmanu is outstanding. Movie based on the nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by the Indian Army at Pokhran in 1998. Pls go and watch the hidden facts of #Pokhran