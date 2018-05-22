John Abraham and Diana Penty will be soon seen in their upcoming film Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran. The film is based on true events, and the story is about how India conducted nuclear tests in Pokhran in 1998.

In a recent Interview with DNA, Diana talks about the film and also about her not taking up many film projects.

Talking about the Parmanu, Diana said, "The script is tight and pacy. It engrossed me so much that I was turning pages at a great speed. I thought that the thriller is so good at the script level, it would get only better on screen. I play a strong female character in the male-dominated film. I was getting an opportunity to tell people a chapter that changed our history. I'm a proud Indian and after reading the script, I knew I had to be a part of it."

Diana also spoke about her experience working with John Abraham. She said, "This was the first time I actually met him. He's great to work with as an actor but I also realized that he's one of the best out there as a producer, too. He knows exactly what he wants and will give his 200 percent to everything. If he takes up a movie, he'll make sure nothing passes till it's absolutely right. As an actor, you feel you're in safe hands. John has his credibility about being particular about content and you're assured that it will be a quality product. He really knows what he is doing as a producer."

Diana has taken up very few film projects after making her debut with Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in Cocktail (2012). Her reason was, "There are multiple reasons. After Cocktail, I took my time trying to find my next project. I was unsure of which films I wanted to do. Also, I didn't know how my life was going to change after my debut film. There were a few things that took me time to get used to."

"After that, I started reading scripts and came across HBJ. I thought it would be a nice challenge to break away from my earlier character of Meera. I wondered to myself if I could play Happy in HBJ who was the complete opposite of my real-life persona. She was a loud, moohfat girl. I wasn't sure if I could pull it off. I saw it as a challenge. But director Mudassar Aziz had faith in me. It took me a while to find that second film which was perfect for me. After that, I signed a few more movies. Now, I've got my momentum (smiles)."

Parmanu is set for release on May 25.