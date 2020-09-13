The monsoon session of parliament will be beginning tomorrow. Among the topics to be discussed are the India-China standoff, the GDP and COVID-19, which have been the glaring topics these past few months.

There has been a lot of buzz on the agenda for the parliament session on Monday. Now, according to reports the Government might issue a statement tomorrow at parliament on the India-China tensions.

Agenda for the parliament monsoon session

The schedule for the next two days has been set, the agenda for the session was decided during a business advisory committee meeting called by the Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Sunday. The government said that the issues for discussion would be finalised on Tuesday when the BAC will meet again.

According to a News18 report, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi raised the issue of India-China tussle and the need for the Parliament to know what was going on the borders. The government is said to have told the BAC that it would be discussed in the Tuesday meeting. Sources told the portal, the government will issue a statement by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the developing situation.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "On Tuesday we will have a leaders' meeting and keeping in mind the sensitivities of the situation, and the strategic points in mind, the government will take a decision and we will brief the leaders in the meeting." He further added that, "We have said that the government is ready for discussion whatever the issue may be."

The transgressions at the border by China's People's Liberation Army has created much unrest on both sides. While peace talks are underway, there have been numerous standoffs at the borders. As tensions between the two countries rise, the opposition has been critical of the central government.

Surely, among the other issues that will be up for debate will be the alarming fall in GDP in the first quarter and COVID-19 management. The monsoon session which starts on September 14th will run through the rest of the month till October 1st.