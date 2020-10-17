In a shocking incident that unfolded in the streets of Paris paints a disturbing picture around the beautiful city of love. In what is being treated as an act of terror by French prosecutors, a teenager beheaded a teacher in northern Paris in Conflans-Saint-Honorine at around 5 p.m. local time. The horrific incident unfolded after the French teacher showed Charlie Hebdo caricature of the Prophet Mohammed in class.

According to reports, the attacker shouted "Allahu Akbar" as he decapitated the French teacher with a knife on the street. The victim, a middle school history teacher, was later identified as Samuel P. But the attacker's identity has not been officially released.

"The victim had recently given a lesson to his students on freedom of expression and had shown the caricatures of Muhammad," a source told Le Parisien.

Attacker shot dead by police

The French Police chased the attacker to a nearby town, where he was shot dead after resisting arrest. The suspected terrorist was described as an 18-year-old Chechen. The killer had reportedly shared the photo of Samuel's severed head on Twitter before it was quickly removed.

The deceased teacher had reportedly invited Muslim students out of the class before showing the Prophet's cartoon, which had drawn massive criticism and killings from five years ago. But reportedly a young girl, possibly a Muslim, stayed behind by mistake and later told her parents about her class 10 days ago. The head of parent-teacher association at the Bois-d'Aulne College, Rodrigo Arenas confirmed of a legal complaint by an angry parent soon after the incident, Daily Mail reported.

The police have cordoned off the area, bombs squads were deployed after possible bomb threat and President Emmanuel Macron visited the scene on Friday evening.

Violence looms over France

This is not an isolated incident in recent times. Just last month, similar charges were brought against a 25-year-old Pakistani man who attacked two people in Paris suburbs to avenge the publication of Prophet Mohammed's cartoon.

At the start of the trial of the accomplices in the 2015 attack, which killed hundreds of people, Charlie Hebdo last month said it would republish the controversial cartoon. Al-Qaeda, which claimed responsibility for the 2015 attack, threatened to attack Charlie Hebdo again after it republished the cartoons.