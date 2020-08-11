Massive violence has broke out in Bengaluru's DJ Halli area after kin of a Congress MLA allegedly posted a derogatory post about Prophet Mohammed, hurting the religious sentiments of Muslims. The angry mob attacked Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy's house and burnt down the vehicles parked outside the home.

A large crowd also gathered outside DJ Halli police station, who are demanded police to take action against MLA's relative P Naveen, who'd allegedly posted a disrespectful post about Prophet Mohammed. Footage from the violence site shows people gathered in a huge number gathered outside the MLA's house.

In one of the videos shared through WhatsApp and on social media shows one protestor requesting people to maintain social distancing. Another video also showed torched vehicles outside the MLA's house.

#Bengaluru: Violence breaks out in DJ Halli area as angry mob goes on a rampage following a derogatory post on social media by a politician’s relative. @TOIBengaluru pic.twitter.com/OyT8afxcuY — Rakesh Prakash (@rakeshprakash1) August 11, 2020

MLA responds

"A Facebook post by my sister's son has gone viral. I have nothing to do with the post. The post is said to be against some particular community and I have asked the police to arrest the person who has put up the offensive post," said Srinivas Murthy.

Chamrajpet MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan has also arrived at D.J. Halli police station to lodge a complaint against the MLA's kin. However, the kin has said that his account was hacked.

"The community is furious and the situation is going out of control. I am in the police station along with religious leaders of our community to file the complaint. We will stage a protest tomorrow," said Zameer Ahmed.

Order to diffuse situation

Home minister Basavaraj S Bommai has given the police free rein to get a grip on the situation. The footage shows unruly mob damaging police station property, pelting stones. KSRP, CAR and additional police force have been deployed. Tear gas also used to contain the violence.