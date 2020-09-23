After a phone-in bomb threat, the Eiffel Tower has been evacuated following which Police cordoned off the Parisian landmark around midday after an anonymous phone call was made claiming explosives had been left there.

Armed officers could be seen at a cordon set up on nearby roads, while French media reported that explosives teams were searching the site.

Police cars and tape surrounded the streets below the tower

Police cars and tape surrounded the streets below the tower and the bridge stretching across the Seine River to Trocadero Plaza. Some tourists were still walking in the area, but it was unclear if any were still inside the tower.

According to The Associated Press reports, two police officers said that the operation was the result of a phone-in bomb threat. Eiffel Tower management did not respond to requests for comment.

(Further information awaited)