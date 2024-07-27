The 2024 Paris Olympics commenced with a grand opening ceremony, with India's star shuttler PV Sindhu and table tennis champion Sharath Kamal leading the Indian contingent. Sindhu, adorned in a tricolor saree, had the unique honor of being the flag bearer, a moment she described as the greatest honor of her life. However, the saree she wore sparked controversy, with Bengaluru-based writer Dr. Nandita Iyer criticizing the outfit designed by Tarun Tahiliani for its perceived poor quality. Despite the controversy, the celebrations in Paris, the fashion capital, were spectacular, marking the first time in Olympic history that festivities took place on a river.

The opening ceremony was not just about the athletes; it was also a showcase of French culture and heritage. American singer and songwriter Lady Gaga set the pulses racing with a mesmerizing show, singing the French classic 'Mon truce en plume' by Zizi Jeanmaire. Canadian diva Céline Dion also made a significant comeback, delivering an emotional rendition of Édith Piaf's "Hymne à L'amour," or "The Hymn to Love," leaving the audience spellbound. This was her first major performance since being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome in December 2022.

As the games began, India's sole rower Balraj Panwar advanced to the repechages after finishing fourth in heat 1 of the men's singles scull competition. Despite missing direct qualification for the quarterfinals, Panwar will have another chance in the repechages to reach the semifinals or finals and finish on the podium. This is a significant achievement for Panwar, who won a bronze medal in the Asian and Oceanian Olympic Qualification Regatta in Korea and finished fourth at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

In other sports news, Aston Villa FC and Punjab FC are set to kick off the Next Generation Cup 2024 at the Aston Villa FC Training Ground in Tamworth, UK on August 1. The tournament will be held from August 1 to August 4, with the finals hosted at the Loughborough University Stadium. The Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) champions Punjab FC will take on the host city team Aston Villa at 2:30 pm IST.

Meanwhile, in the world of boxing, Amit Panghal and Nishant Dev are among the top pugilists representing India in the Paris Olympics. Panghal, who came into the limelight with a rich haul in 2017, is playing his second consecutive Olympics and is looking to win a medal. Nishant Dev, who burst onto the scene when he reached the quarter-finals of the Elite World Boxing Championship in 2021, is also a strong contender for a medal.

NASA shared stunning images of Paris from space as the 2024 Paris Olympics got off to a blistering start amid thunderclouds and heavy rains. The International Space Station (ISS) posted some images from its social media account, showing the City of Light dazzling in the night-time photos.

In cricket news, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar said it is not about the coach but Indian cricket that won the four World Cups for the country. His statement comes at a time when Gautam Gambhir assumed the duties of India head coach for the Sri Lanka tour after the end of Rahul Dravid's tenure. Under Dravid's mentorship, India lifted the T20 World Cup 2024 title in Barbados and ended their 11-year-long ICC title drought.

In the Major League Cricket season, the San Francisco Unicorns edged out the Texas Super Kings by 10 runs in the semifinal match to seal a berth in the final. The Unicorns posted a challenging total of 200/6, thanks to a vital innings from Finn Allen that set the stage for a thrilling chase where the Texas Super Kings fell just short at 190/4.

In football news, as Manchester City embark on their preseason tour in the United States, manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that he might consider extending his contract beyond 2025. The 53-year-old Spaniard, who has been with the club since 2016, hinted at the possibility of staying longer, despite previous suggestions that he might leave at the end of his current deal.

The 2024 Paris Olympics has started on a high note, with athletes from around the world coming together to compete in a spirit of unity and sportsmanship. Despite the controversies and challenges, the games promise to be a showcase of talent, determination, and the indomitable human spirit. The world watches with bated breath as these athletes strive to make their mark on the global stage, embodying the true spirit of the Olympics.