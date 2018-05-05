After a slew of Hollywood celebrities including Dakota Johnson, Kristen Stewart and Jennifer Lawrence, singer-actress Paris Hilton has become the latest victim of the hackers.

According to a TMZ report, Hilton's nude photos have been hacked. Besides, hundreds of thousands of dollars were also stolen from her bank accounts.

However, the hacker has been identified as Paytsar Bkhchadzhyan. The hacker stole the photos from Hilton's iCloud account. The hacker, who also hacked Hilton's bank accounts, used her credit cards to make a reservation for a 2015 New Year's Eve party at Hollywood's Roosevelt Hotel.

According to the federal prosecutors, the hacker also spent up to $40,000 using her credit card in 2015.

The hacker also sent emails to Hilton's assistant to wire another $80,000 into her account while impersonating the 37-year-old actress.

The hacker also hacked the Hollywood actress' father Rick Hilton and sister Nicky Hilton' accounts in an attempt to track the passwords for other belongings of Paris.

However, it is not clear that what happened to the nude pictures, which were stolen from Hilton's account. Will those pictures be leaked online?

The hacker was caught in May 2017 and pleaded guilty to bank fraud conspiracy.

The verdict of the case will be out Monday, May 7. And, federal prosecutors have recommended that the hacker should get at least 57 months behind the bars. Besides that, she might also have to pay the restitution of a total amount of $318, 535.

A few days ago, Paris lost her engagement ring while partying in Miami. But it was found later in an ice bucket nearby.

After this incident, she took to Twitter to explain the incident, "The ring was just so heavy and big that while I was dancing it literally flew off my finger into an ice bucket a couple of tables over. Thank God by some miracle my fiancé found it before someone else did and most likely would not have returned it. I am so lucky!"