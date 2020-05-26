Paris Hilton, 39, was recently spotted on a beach date with beau Carter Reum in Malibu. The couple were seen having a good time by the beaching and even locked lips for the paparazzi.

Paris and Carter, 39 were seen enjoying the Malibu sun on their matching hot pink bikes. Paris stuck to her signature style statement from the 2000s, and wore a Juicy Couture sweatsuit. She chose a turquoise blue set for the beach outing. Carter, on the other hand, wore a white sweatshirt and a pair of black tracks. Paris completed her look with a pair of pink sneakers, a bunny-shaped hairband and sunglasses.

The couple were seen riding their bikes on the beach and later embracing each other and indulging in some PDA on the balcony of their hotel.

The hotel heiress had celebrated her anniversary with Carter, an entrepreneur just a month ago. She had also written a special post for her beau with a caption, "Happy Anniversary my love. My favorite thing to do is make memories with you. Your kisses are magical. I love being yours and knowing you're mine."

Paris was earlier engaged to actor Chris Zylka but called off her engagement in November 2018. Zylka had proposed to Paris with a ring worth US$2 million which had made all the headlines at the time. But the couple had an unexpected fallout and parted ways soon after their engagement. It's unclear when Paris and Carter starting dating but the couple seems to be going strong.

The rumours of them going around had started surfacing when they were spotted making out in the Golden Globes 2020 after party. Hilton's sister Nicky has also welcomed Carter and was reported as saying, "He's very sweet. He's a nice, intelligent, smart, kind man."