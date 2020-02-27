Hotel heiress and reality show celebrity, Paris Hilton opened up about her break up with Chris Zylka. Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka were engaged for 10 months before Hilton called off their engagement back in November 2018. She finally spoke out on what made her call quits on her relationship with The Secret Circle actor.

While speaking to Cosmopolitan UK, Hilton revealed that breaking up the engagement was "the best decision". She further added, "It was the best decision I've ever made in my life. I just don't think (Chris) was the right person. She also expressed her feelings on how she deserves more by saying, "I feel like I'm an incredible woman and I deserve someone so amazing. I just didn't feel right. I've worked way too hard to just give my life to someone. They have to be perfect."

Her words hinted towards a sour relationship between the two. Hilton explained how with "certain people" there may be a risk of "not trusting them". The hotel heiress also showed concern that she was worried that someone would "do something to embarrass (her)", if she was out of town.

Hilton and Zylka met at the Oscar's after party

Hilton and Zylka met at the Oscar's after party in 2017 and reportedly began dating soon after. They then decided to take a step further and got engaged in January 2018. However, 10 months later the engagement was called off.

The couple had made headlines when Zylka had proposed to Hilton on their ski trip to Aspen amidst snow with a 20 carat diamond ring. There are speculations on who keeps the $2 million dollar pear shaped ring. Neither of the two has made any comments on it yet.

Paris Hilton is currently busy traveling the world for her skincare and perfume brand, while Chris Zylka has been out of the limelight with no comments on his relationship and break up with Hilton.