On Wednesday, American socialite-model Paris Hilton arrived Actor, and singer in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. Reportedly she is in Mumbai for two days for the launch of her new fragrance range. The minute she stepped out of the airport fans thronged the actress just to get a glimpse of her. The actress clicked a selfie with fans at the Mumbai airport.

Paris Hilton's portable fan is eye-catchy!

In videos and pictures from the airport shared by paparazzi. Hilton looked stunning in a black outfit with a cap. She was also seen mixing with the crowd at the Mumbai airport. Before striking a few poses for the paparazzi gathered outside the airport. She obliged several fans who had surrounded her for selfies.

Many fans noticed that she carried a portable fan.

One commented, "Little fan in hand. I like it." "Hath mein Fan style liked it," mentioned another.

Some were of the view that she has come here for Bigg Boss 16. A user said "Bigg Boss wildcard entry." Another one mentioned, Bigg Boss k liye kya?

For the unversed, Paris Hilton is in Mumbai on a two-day visit to launch her new fragrance, Ruby Rush and will attend an event on Thursday evening at Phoenix Palladium. This is Hilton's fourth trip to India. She first visited the country in 2011.