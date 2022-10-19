Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan completes 10 years in Bollywood. And with every passing year, the actor has raised the bar higher. Varun never fails to entertain his fans with his ace comic timing, emotional and high-voltage content. After his performance in Jugjugg jeeyo, the actor will now be seen in Bhediya.

The trailer of the upcoming horror-comedy Bhediya starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon was unveiled on Wednesday. The trailer gives a sneak peek of Varun's transformation into the 'Bhediya' (werewolf).

Varun Dhawan's acting in the trailer

Varun's dialogues, expressions and situational comedy match the film's tonality. The trailer is an amalgamation of action, comedy, horror, stunning visuals and good VFX. If you look at Varun's act, the 'Bhediya' look is almost similar to Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

For the unversed, MPC (Moving Picture Company), is the driving force behind the visual effects of 'Bhediya'. This is the same Hollywood studio behind 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'Mortal Kombat', 'Godzilla vs. Kong' and 'Ad Astra'.

Well, the biggest catch for the viewers who have watched the trailer is the title song of Jungle Book, Jungle Jungle baat chali hai pata chala hai.

The nursery rhyme has been used so well, in the end, slate of the film. It does make us nostalgic.

Take a look at the trailer

Fans are smitten by Hollywood like VFX

Not just Bollywood celebrities, Twitter users have also given thumbs up to the VFX and heaped praise for Varun Dhawan's comedy.

A user said. "#VarunDhawan really seems to have given it his all! Backed by Amar Kaushik who killed it w/ Bala & Stree . This one may be #Bollywood 's Dark Horse in 2022! The last song tho."

Another user commented, "This film really is laughing at the dissappointment Adipurush VFX was, Another hollywood cevel CGI coming from a relatively lower budget bollywood film. Congrats to the entire team #Bhediya #BhediyaTrailer."

"VFX looks so good #Bhediya," mentioned the third one

Some fans have compared Kriti Sanon's look in the film Bhediya similar to Tokyo of Money Heist.

Take a look at the comments below

After 7 yeas of #Dilwale, #KritiSanon & #VarunDhawan comes together in #Bhediya. And they have a Chemistry.#Bhediya trailer has unique concept of Wolf-Man with alot of Laugh and best of thrill.



VFX is Good and story looks really impressive@Varun_dvn@kritisanon@MaddockFilms pic.twitter.com/WiNoE4iUSI — Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) October 19, 2022

#VarunDhawan is an actor through thr 10 years of his career has proved that he has the potential to nail roles of chocolatey boy to intense and dramatic roles in movies like #badlapur and #October, wishing him all the best for #bhediya ans career ahead

10 YEARS OF VARUN DHAWAN pic.twitter.com/uApXFwIPnB — Harminder ??? (@Harmindarboxoff) October 18, 2022

Helmed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bhediya is slated to hit theatres on November 25. The film will mark Varun and Kriti's second collaboration after the 2015 rom-com Dilwale. The film was shot in March in Arunachal Pradesh.