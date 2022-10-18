Actor Kartik Aaryan is riding high on success after his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa created a new box office record. The film became Kartik Aaryan's biggest opener, and later also became his highest-grossing film. It is also his only film to collect ₹175 crores at the box office. His second highest-grossing film is Luv Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which was released in 2018 and grossed over ₹150 crores.

Upon seeing the success of the film and Kartik's hard work, T-Series's head honcho Bhushan Kumar gifted Kartik a swanky McLaren GT worth Rs 4.7 cr. And it is India's first GT car which is owned by Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan. However, the actor took to his social media handles and thanked the producer for his generosity. Kartik never flaunted the features of his car on his social media accounts. However, today (Tuesday, October 18) Kartik shared a video of his cute pet Katori Aaryan sitting atop the shiny, orange car.

Kartik and Katori Aaryan's cute car moments!

Kartik Aaryan uploaded an adorable video of his pet dog, Katori, sitting atop his car. The video was about his pet not letting him go to work. However, fans took it the other way around and thought he was actually flaunting his McLaren GT car.

Kartik captioned the video as, ""Spoilt Kid @katoriaaryan Ye mujhe kaam pe jaane nahi degi (Spoilt kid. she won't let me go to work)."

Spoilt kid Katori ?

Won’t let me go to work ? pic.twitter.com/ufZoDtF7mX — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) October 18, 2022

Fans swamped his comment section in no time and started pulling the actor's leg. A user commented, "Ha katori ke bahane gaadi dikha rahe ho sab pata hai humko (You are showing off your car with katori as an excuse)." Another fan commented, "The car though, hawt hawt hawt." The third one said, What are you showing off bro? The pet child or the car?"

"Ahem ahem... Is it really about the dog or the car?", mentioned another user.

Meanwhile, just like Kartik Aryan, fans are completely in awe of Katori, who has his own Instagram account, and it's always a delight to see Kartik and Katori's cute videos on Instagram.

Car collection

Reportedly, the actor is known for his penchant for supercars. His collection includes a Mini Cooper and a Lamborghini.

Professional front

The actor will be working again with T-Series for his next film 'Shehzada'. Kartik Aaryan was busy filming Satya Prem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. They have previously co-starred in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.