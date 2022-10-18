Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is known for his luxurious cars and has a fetish for cars. Recently the actor grabbed headlines for taking his Aston Martin Rapide S for a spin. Last week, when the actor landed at the airport, paps spotted the actor getting behind the wheels of his fancy blue Aston Martin, which was parked there ahead of his arrival.

Not only did his fancy blue sports car grab eyeballs, the actor landed into a controversy when a user claimed that the actor was driving his swanky car with an expired insurance policy. And now, International Business Times has learned that claims about Ranveer Singh driving his Aston Martin Rapide S without valid insurance are fake and baseless.

The claim

On Monday evening, a Twitter user alleged that the actor was driving his Rs 3.9 crore Aston Martin with an 'expired insurance'. The Twitter user tagged Mumbai Police and asked them to take 'strict action' against Ranveer. As per the screenshot shared by the user, the insurance has been expired on June 28, 2020. The official handle of the police replied to the post saying, "We have informed the traffic branch. @MTPHereToHelp."

"@MumbaiPolice Please take strict action on @RanveerOfficial. Insurance Failed car he drove yesterday!!" the user had Tweeted.

However, after a few hours, he deleted the Tweet.

Fact check

International Business Times independently verified the insurance validity of the vehicle in question and found it to be valid till July 2023. Even the PUCC and Fitness certificates are valid in the vehicle. Hence, claims about Ranveer Singh driving his Aston Martin without valid insurance are fake and baseless.

Take a look at the screenshot below.

A social media user also revealed that the car did have a valid insurance policy and the concerned document has been shared online. The latest policy issue date in the document shows the insurance was renewed as recently as this July.

Sue him !! Take strict legal action on @annabhai2019 for spreading fake info!!! @RanveerOfficial https://t.co/oirAKQqeug — n (@WinterrPixie) October 18, 2022

Ranveer Singh's car collection

Not many are aware that Aston Martin Rapide S is reportedly worth over Rs 3.9 crore. The car was originally white, and the actor has modified his sports car into an electric blue wrap.

Ranveer Singh also owns many other luxury vehicles such as Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Jaguar XJ L. Audi Q5, and Land Rover Range Rover Vogue. He was recently also spotted taking his Lamborghini Urus Pearl for a spin. The Lamborghini SUV is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 that produces a massive 650 bhp of power and 850 Nm of peak torque. The Lamborghini Urus retails in India with a price tag ranging between Rs 3.1 to 3.5 crore (ex-showroom).