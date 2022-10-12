Ever since the show Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah began, actress Disha Vakhani, known as Dayaben became a household name. Even though Disha isn't part of the show anymore, fans have been waiting to see her back on the show. Many of them even watch re-runs of the popular Hindi sitcom. Any news with respect to Disha Vakhani grabs headlines.

Recently, it was reported that Disha Vakhani had throat cancer when she was shooting for the show, as she had to speak in a certain voice. This piece of news has made her fans extremely worried. However, there is no truth to the false news that has been in circulation for almost 48 hours now.

The claim

Social media is abuzz with the news that Disha suffered from throat cancer because of her character Dayaben's peculiar voice in the show.

It all started when an old interview of Disha was rehashed and published earlier this week, wherein Disha opened up about her journey in TMKOC. In 2010, Disha Vakani spoke about an issue that she got due to the peculiar voice of Dayaben.

Disha said, "It was very tough to maintain the same voice every time, but God has been kind as it has never damaged her voice or created any throat problems. She used to shoot continuously for 11-12 hours a day."

Fact check

Dilip Joshi who essays the role of Jethalal and Disha Vakhani's brother Mayur Vakhani has refuted the rumours of Disha suffering from throat cancer.

According to a report in Aaj Tak, Dilip Joshi said, "I am getting continuous calls since morning. Every now and then some weird news comes. I think there is no need to promote it. All I would say is that it is all a rumour. Don't pay any attention to them."

Meanwhile, Disha Vakani's brother Mayur Vakani also reacted to the news. Mayur told ETimes. He said, "Aise bahut saare afwaayein aate rehte hain ismein koi sacchayi nahi hai (these kinds of rumours keep doing the rounds in the media and there is no truth to it). She is hale and hearty and nothing of this is true. Everyday we get to hear baseless rumours about her but fans should not believe any of these.

Who is Disha Vakhani?

Disha has been associated with TMKOC since its inception in the year 2008. However, She took a break from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah due to her pregnancy. She delivered a baby girl in 2017 and was recently blessed with a baby boy. She has also been part of various Gujarati plays like Kamal Patel vs Dhamal Patel and Lali Lila. She had also worked in Bollywood films like Devdas and Jodha Akbar before she joined the stellar cast of TMKOC.